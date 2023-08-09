The chase started after a concerned citizen called 911 to report a suspected drunk driver. The driver, who is possibly facing a felony murder charge, is expected to survive.

Passenger ejected and killed when police chase ends in rollover crash in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A passenger is dead after a high-speed police chase in southwest Houston ended in a fatal rollover crash overnight.

The chase started shortly after midnight when a concerned citizen called 911 to report a suspected drunk driver in the 10600 block of Westheimer Road -- about two miles north of the crash scene.

Houston police officers located a Honda SUV about about six minutes later on West Beltway 8 near Briar Forest Drive, headed northbound, and attempted a traffic stop.

Investigators said the driver kept going and drove to Little York Road, where he made a U-turn and started traveling southbound. At that point, the Texas DPS helicopter joined the chase and officers pulled back, HPD said.

As the driver was exiting at Bellaire Boulevard, he lost control of the SUV, investigators said. The vehicle rolled several times and the passenger was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

"Speeds are going over 100," officers reported on radio traffic. "I'm going to have two people unconscious. I need HFD now. One ejected."

The driver is being investigated for possible intoxication, HPD said. Investigators reportedly found beer cans in his SUV.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.

"The possible charges the driver faces would be felony murder for the evading and the deceased victim," Cmdr. Michael Chaney said.

Police said the entire chase lasted about 13 minutes. No officers or other drivers were hurt.

The southbound feeder road of the West Beltway at Westchase Way remains closed as police continue their investigation.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.