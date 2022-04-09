2 suspects killed, 1 in critical condition after police chase ends in crash, officials say

Continuation Tweet Pursuit : 2 suspects were ejected from the vehicle and are dead at the scene. A third suspect has been life-lighted in critical condition. Catalytic converters were recovered at the scene. No Law Enforcement was injured, Avoid the area, investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/dlLU6KY2ev — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) April 9, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two suspects were killed and one remains in critical condition after a police chase ended in a crash in northwest Harris County on Saturday afternoon, according to Harris County Constable Mark Herman.At about 3:43 p.m. three catalytic converter theft suspects led deputies into a chase on the eastbound lanes of State Highway 99 at Gleannloch Forest Road.The suspects lost control of their car, two suspects were ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene, said Herman.A third suspect was taken by Life Flight in critical condition. No law enforcement was injured.Herman said catalytic converters were recovered at the scene.