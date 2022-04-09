police chase

2 suspects killed, 1 in critical condition after police chase ends in crash, officials say

2 killed, 1 in critical condition after police chase ends in crash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two suspects were killed and one remains in critical condition after a police chase ended in a crash in northwest Harris County on Saturday afternoon, according to Harris County Constable Mark Herman.

At about 3:43 p.m. three catalytic converter theft suspects led deputies into a chase on the eastbound lanes of State Highway 99 at Gleannloch Forest Road.

The suspects lost control of their car, two suspects were ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene, said Herman.

A third suspect was taken by Life Flight in critical condition. No law enforcement was injured.

Herman said catalytic converters were recovered at the scene.

This is a developing story. See back for more information.

