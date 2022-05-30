Shooting victim accused of causing crash that killed motorcyclist in NW Harris Co.

Update 2: Kenneth Anderson, driving a Cadillac STS, was traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck a motorcycle operator (43 yrs) stopped at a red light. The motorcycle operator was found with no signs of life. The occupants in the Cadillac were all transported to a 1/3 https://t.co/3jaF6lyZHa — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 30, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcyclist is dead after he was struck by a man who was trying to drive to the hospital after being shot in northwest Harris County.It was a complicated scene overnight that involved a fatal crash and a shooting about four miles away, according to officials.Harris County sheriff's deputies said that there was some sort of disturbance at a home in the 11600 block of Walnut Dale Court.At that location, deputies said two men and a woman were shot, and another woman was pistol-whipped.Deputies said one of the men, identified as Kenneth Anderson, managed to get into a Cadillac STS and attempt to drive himself to the hospital.Investigators said Anderson was losing blood from the gunshot wound when he came to the intersection at Hollister and Highway 249 at a high rate of speed.At the intersection, deputies said Anderson failed to control his speed and made an abrupt lane change, hitting the back of a motorcycle stopped at the red light.Due to the impact, the man on the motorcycle was ejected from his bike, deputies said. He was pronounced dead at the scene."The motorcycle operator was separated from the motorcycle, and he succumbed to his injuries on the scene. So he is deceased on scene," Lt. Simon Cheng said. "The Cadillac STS traveled off the roadway east, crashed through a fence and ended up in a grassy field."Deputies said there was a woman and a 5-year-old girl, who was not restrained, in the car at the time of the crash. All three occupants were transported to the hospital for medical treatment.Anderson was charged with endangering a child and aggravated assault - serious bodily injury. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Anderson also had an active warrant for evading in Fort Bend County.The investigation into the shooting and crash is ongoing.