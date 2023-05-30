2 men dead, 1 critically injured in northwest Harris County mobile home fire

It was a passerby who first noticed something was wrong. "I was hoping it was just like a bonfire, but no, man, it was the whole house on fire," he told ABC13.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are dead after a mobile home caught fire in northwest Harris County.

The Northwest Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire in the 6200 block of Killough Street, not far from SH-249, just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

It was a passerby who first noticed something was wrong. He told ABC13 he was in the area, saw smoke, and came to see what was happening.

By the time the witness stopped, a 57-year-old man was already outside the burning home, but two other men were still inside.

Firefighters said the two Hispanic men were not able to make it to safety and died inside the home.

The man who managed to make it outside was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Firefighters said there is not much left of the mobile home. The roof and floor completely collapsed. They said adjustments would have to be made to reinforce the floor and make it safe for investigators to go inside and recover the bodies.

"It was pretty unusual, and I didn't see it there like, a couple of minutes ago. I was like, 'That's not right.' So, I checked it out, and I was hoping it was just like a bonfire, but no, man, it was the whole house on fire," witness Marco Ponce said.

Fire officials said they do not know what started the fire, and right now, they can't tell if it started inside or outside.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is working to determine what ignited the flames.

