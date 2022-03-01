Man killed in southwest Houston house fire, HFD confirms

@HoustonFire is on scene near the 4800 block of Kinglet, after receiving reports of a house on fire. One civilian is currently being transported to a nearby hospital. The fire was tapped out at approx. 6:00am. Please avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic. @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) March 1, 2022

CORRECTION: Two civilian victims are currently being evaluated on scene due to injuries sustained at the Kinglet house fire. Please continue to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic. @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) March 1, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died in a house fire in southwest Houston early Tuesday morning.The Houston Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the 4800 block of Kinglet at Redstar, which is near Post Oak and the I-610 South Loop, around 5:30 a.m.SkyEye video showed smoke billowing out of the roof at 7 a.m. as firefighters doused the home with water.Fire officials said two victims were being evaluated at the scene due to injuries sustained in the fire. They later confirmed that one man was pronounced dead.Side streets in the area were blocked off as crews worked to put out the flames. Fire officials asked drivers to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.It's unclear what exactly caused the fire.