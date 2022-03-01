deadly fire

Man killed in southwest Houston house fire, HFD confirms

EMBED <>More Videos

Man killed in southwest Houston house fire, HFD confirms

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died in a house fire in southwest Houston early Tuesday morning.

The Houston Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the 4800 block of Kinglet at Redstar, which is near Post Oak and the I-610 South Loop, around 5:30 a.m.

SkyEye video showed smoke billowing out of the roof at 7 a.m. as firefighters doused the home with water.

Fire officials said two victims were being evaluated at the scene due to injuries sustained in the fire. They later confirmed that one man was pronounced dead.

Side streets in the area were blocked off as crews worked to put out the flames. Fire officials asked drivers to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.

It's unclear what exactly caused the fire.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston fire departmentfatal firefire departmentsfiredeadly firehouse firefire deathfirefighters
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY FIRE
Roommate questioned after man dies in SE Houston house fire
Cardi B offers to pay for funerals of all 17 Bronx fire victims
Man died after going back inside burning house in N. Houston
At least 10 dogs killed in SE Houston house fire
TOP STORIES
Manvel police shoot suspect who tried to run them over, officials say
Russia pummels Ukraine's No. 2 city and convoy nears Kyiv
Biden steps to State of the Union lectern at fraught moment
Frost possible Tuesday morning, big warm up later this week
More baby formula recalled as CDC investigation expands
What happens to your vote after you cast your ballot?
HISD no longer requiring masks at school or on buses
Show More
Some parents think HISD mask mandate should remain
Battle over books in Katy ISD hinges on 'salacious' content
Fort Bend County Democratic judge candidates hold similar visions
MLB extends deadline to salvage Opening Day
How to help Ukraine amid Russian attacks
More TOP STORIES News