$5,000 reward being offered in Pride Ride bicyclist's hit-and-run death near downtown Houston

A deadly collision near downtown Houston has left a Pride Ride bicyclist dead. Now, Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The driver responsible for killing a bicyclist who was part of a Pride Ride event earlier this month has yet to be found, and Crime Stoppers is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The video above is from a previous report.

ORIGINAL STORY: HPD searching for driver who hit and killed cyclist in Pride Ride event

The hit-and-run happened back on Oct. 11 in the 2200 block of West Dallas Street, Houston police said.

The group of bicyclists was in one lane when the victim allegedly lost control of his bike and tilted onto the next lane. That's when a driver in a silver Mercedes hit the cyclist.

Police said the driver tried leaving the scene at a high rate of speed but his tire ran over the cyclist again.

The cyclist, who police identified as Shane McKinney, a man in his 40s, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Cyclists in the group tried stopping the driver but were unable. Police said they are looking for video evidence in order to get a license plate.

If you know any information regarding the deadly hit-and-run, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.