2 deadly crashes reported, including one involving waste truck

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Emergency crews are responding to a deadly crash involving a solid waste truck and an SUV on FM 1960 at Grey Fox, east of Lake Houston.

According to HPD's incidents board, this is fatal.

SkyEye was over the scene Friday morning.

Sadly, another fatal crash was reported, this time in Pasadena.

Pasadena police wrote on their Facebook page that drivers should expect a large police presence in the area of Spencer and Federal due to a deadly collision.

Spencer Highway is closed just east of Strawberry Road.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

