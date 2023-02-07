1 killed in 18-wheeler rollover crash at FM 1093 and FM 359 in Fulshear area

FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead after a crash involving an 18-wheeler in the Fulshear area.
The Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable's Office said just before 6:15 a.m. Tuesday that the rollover wreck shut down the eastbound lanes of FM 1093 and the northbound lanes of FM 359 (1463) are also closed.
While there are not a lot of delays in the area, you can take TX Heritage Parkway to I-10 as an alternate route or Highway 36.
SkyEye was over the crash, where there was major wreckage and power poles were knocked down.
The 18-wheeler was on its side.
ABC13 has a crew at the scene. We'll update this story as more details become available.