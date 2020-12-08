Deputies investigating deadly crash on FM-2920 in Spring

TRAFFIC ALERT: Constables Deputies are assisting the Harris County Sheriffs Office with a fatality crash in the 7500 block of FM 2920.



East bound lanes of FM 2920 Road are currently shut down by emergency crews.



PLEASE AVOID THE AREA AND USE ALTERNATE ROUTE IF POSSIBLE. pic.twitter.com/I1b09FKbZN — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) December 8, 2020

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office are investigating a fatal accident in Spring.It happened in the 7500 block of FM-2920 near Emerald Mist Parkway Tuesday afternoon. One person was airlifted to the hospital, according to investigators.In a tweet posted on the department's Twitter page, deputies confirmed the eastbound lanes of FM-2920 are shut down. Drivers in the area are urged to use an alternate route.It's unclear what led up to the crash. The incident remains under investigation.