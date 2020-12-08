Deputies investigating deadly crash on FM-2920 in Spring

It happened in the 7500 block of FM-2920 near Emerald Mist Parkway Tuesday afternoon. One person was airlifted to the hospital, according to investigators.
In a tweet posted on the department's Twitter page, deputies confirmed the eastbound lanes of FM-2920 are shut down. Drivers in the area are urged to use an alternate route.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Constables Deputies are assisting the Harris County Sheriffs Office with a fatality crash in the 7500 block of FM 2920.— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) December 8, 2020
East bound lanes of FM 2920 Road are currently shut down by emergency crews.
PLEASE AVOID THE AREA AND USE ALTERNATE ROUTE IF POSSIBLE. pic.twitter.com/I1b09FKbZN
It's unclear what led up to the crash. The incident remains under investigation.