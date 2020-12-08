Deputies investigating deadly crash on FM-2920 in Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office are investigating a fatal accident in Spring.

It happened in the 7500 block of FM-2920 near Emerald Mist Parkway Tuesday afternoon. One person was airlifted to the hospital, according to investigators.

In a tweet posted on the department's Twitter page, deputies confirmed the eastbound lanes of FM-2920 are shut down. Drivers in the area are urged to use an alternate route.



It's unclear what led up to the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
