22-year-old driver was trying to turn at stop sign before she died in crash, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A two-vehicle crash at a southwest Houston intersection left a 22-year-old woman dead on Thursday, according to police.

The Houston Police Department is investigating the deadly wreck, which happened just before 8 a.m. on Bellaire Boulevard and Waldo Street.

HPD said the woman was driving a Toyota RAV4 along Waldo Street and tried to make a left turn at a stop sign onto Bellaire Boulevard when someone in a blue Mini Cooper hit her.

Paramedics arrived at the scene of the crash, where the woman was pronounced dead.

The 18-year-old driver of the Mini Cooper was questioned and did not show signs of intoxication, according to officers. Police said he and a passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It's unclear if anyone will face charges as the investigation is ongoing.