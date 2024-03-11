2 men killed, BMW split in half in 100+ mph crash in southwest Houston, police say

Witnesses told police the car was weaving in and out of traffic and cutting off other cars before the crash. Investigators believe the driver tried to take an exit about three or four lanes over when he lost control.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men died when the driver of a BMW lost control and crashed in southwest Houston late Sunday night, according to police.

Houston police believe the driver was going over 100 mph on South Main Street near Fondren Road when he lost control and the car went off the roadway around 10 p.m.

The BMW then crashed into a sign, cutting the vehicle into two pieces, HPD said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was transported to an area hospital, where he also died.

HPD said there were no signs of alcohol at the scene, but an investigation into possible intoxication will be part of the autopsy.