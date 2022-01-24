fatal crash

12-year-old girl survives crash with speeding tow truck that left 2 adults dead in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 12-year-old girl survived a crash that killed two adults in northwest Harris County.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday in the 10800 block of North Gessner at Loyal Pointe.

Deputies said a man, woman and a 12-year-old were in a Toyota Camry, about to make a left turn out of a gated community, when they were hit by a speeding tow truck driver.

The man and woman were killed, deputies said. The 12-year-old girl was flown to Memorial Hermann in critical condition.

"Right now, I can report that she's conscious and she's cooperating with our investigator," Lt. Simon Cheng said.

The tow truck driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition, deputies said.

The 12-year-old told deputies the woman killed in the crash was her grandmother. Deputies were unsure how the man was related to the other two.

Investigators said the tow truck driver was speeding at the time of the crash, but didn't show any signs of intoxication.

