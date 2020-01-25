Galveston monkey missing since home break-in is returned to owner unharmed

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Capuchin monkey, missing since a home break-in in Galveston, has been returned to her owner unharmed.According to Galveston police, the owner has been cited for possession of an exotic animal, a class C misdemeanor.Family members told ABC13 the monkey was killed and buried in the backyard, but police doubted the story."We've investigated that, and it doesn't appear to be the case," Lt. Joel Caldwell explained. "That was one of the stories we received this morning. Our investigation revealed that was not the case."Officers said someone called them around 5:30 p.m. on Monday stating that a monkey was hit by a vehicle in the 1800 block of Broadway Avenue, but authorities were unable to locate the animal.Authorities say the monkey was reported missing after a burglary took place in a home near Broadway Avenue.The family told ABC13 the home was broken into, ransacked and items were stolen.Lilly, their Capuchin monkey, was either stolen by the thieves or escaped from the home on its own, police say.