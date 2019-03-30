Pets & Animals

Monkeys compete in 'Banana Derby' race on dogs' backs in Galveston

EMBED <>More Videos

Organizers say it all started when their pet monkey, Gilligan, started riding the family dog.

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Have you ever seen a monkey riding a dog?

The "Banana Derby" is one of the most popular attractions this year at the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo.

And yes, it's exactly what it sounds like.

A Capuchin monkey will dress up like a horse jockey and jump on top of a dog. Together, they race around a small track, often getting distracted along the way.

Organizers say it all started when their pet monkey, Gilligan, started riding the family dog. Now, Gilligan travels around the country, showing off his new skill.

Oh, and he also gives monkey kisses.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsgalveston countybuzzworthydoganimalsmonkey
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 former, 3 current Huntsville ISD students all killed in crash
LyondellBasell and GEO near ITC under shelter-in-place
Beto O'Rourke holds Houston rally to kick-off 2020 campaign
2-year-old child shot in southwest Houston, police say
Thousands of drivers stuck on Gulf Freeway in Dickinson
Resident finds body of man wrapped in front of her home
'Heartbeat' abortion ban heads to Georgia governor's desk
Show More
Judge restores Obama-era drilling ban in Arctic
Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old girl in Crosby
Global citizens asked to power down for Earth Hour on March 30
Teen cancer survivor surprised with new bike after his was stolen
2 robbery suspects in custody, 1 on the loose after chase
More TOP STORIES News