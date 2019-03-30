Monkeys compete in 'Banana Derby' race on dogs' backs in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Have you ever seen a monkey riding a dog?The "Banana Derby" is one of the most popular attractions this year at the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo.And yes, it's exactly what it sounds like.A Capuchin monkey will dress up like a horse jockey and jump on top of a dog. Together, they race around a small track, often getting distracted along the way.Organizers say it all started when their pet monkey, Gilligan, started riding the family dog. Now, Gilligan travels around the country, showing off his new skill.Oh, and he also gives monkey kisses.