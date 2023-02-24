Dead body found by construction workers near burned vehicle in N. Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are working to figure out what happened to a person who was found dead near a burned vehicle at a construction site in north Harris County on Friday morning.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, construction workers at a site near Grand Avenue, east of Fairbanks North Houston Road, discovered a burned vehicle.

A dead body was found about 50 yards away from the burned vehicle, Gonzalez said.

Investigators did not provide further details about the person found dead.

