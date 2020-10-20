TABC suspends alcohol permits at 4 Houston-area bars for violating social distancing rules

Lux Lounge

The Standard

Spire

Sol Billares

Ampersand in Fort Worth

The Whippersnapper in Dallas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has suspended the alcohol permits of six businesses, including four in the Houston area.According to the TABC, the permit suspension is part of a broad plan to keep the public safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.As part of a recent operation to ensure that businesses were following the state's standards to slow the spread of the virus, agents found the following Houston-area bars were in violation:The following two bars were also in violation in the Dallas-Forth Worth area:Spire Nightclub was also suspended back in June for 30 days for violations of social distancing rules found following an inspection."These violations represent a very small number of the more than 20,000 licensed businesses inspected by TABC since the beginning of May," TABC Chairman Kevin J. Lilly said. "A large majority of business owners are showing their commitment to keeping customers and employees safe, and we're grateful for all of their hard work. TABC is committed to assisting the industry as we all work for a safe Texas."