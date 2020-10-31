Society

How daylight saving time can affect your sleep and health

By
Heads up, the time will change Saturday night, meaning we will set our clocks back one hour.

Though the extra hour of sleep may sound great, experts say shifting back and forth from daylight saving time can make our sleep quality worse.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine said shifting to and from daylight saving time can cause sleep disruptions, mood disruptions and an increased risk of fatal crashes.

"Standard time is actually most in sync with our circadian rhythm, that's why it is important because those lights give us cues on when to do certain things," sleep specialist Dr. Michael Breus said.

Experts say it's important to shift your sleep schedule before the actual time change to help you get ready. They say it's especially important for children.

The bad news is, the change is Saturday night so if you haven't prepared, it could be too late.

Follow Steven Romo on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonu.s. & worlddaylight saving timesleep
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fallen HPD sergeant's casket travels 200 miles to be laid to rest
Experts: how to stay safe in possible 3rd COVID-19 peak
Halloween forecast - no tricks, all treats
ABC13 Evening News for Oct. 31, 2020
Beware of these road closures this Halloween weekend!
'I shot two white kids': Rittenhouse describes deadly Kenosha shootings to police
Fort Bend County to offer free public transportation on Election Day
Show More
Student dreaming of being engineer gets UH full scholarship
Actor Sean Connery, 1st James Bond, dies at 90
HPD motorcycle officer involved in crash on Eastex feeder road
England faces new lockdown as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million
Priest shot at Orthodox church in Lyon, France
More TOP STORIES News