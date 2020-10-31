How daylight saving time can affect your sleep and health

Heads up, the time will change Saturday night, meaning we will set our clocks back one hour.Though the extra hour of sleep may sound great, experts say shifting back and forth from daylight saving time can make our sleep quality worse.The American Academy of Sleep Medicine said shifting to and from daylight saving time can cause sleep disruptions, mood disruptions and an increased risk of fatal crashes."Standard time is actually most in sync with our circadian rhythm, that's why it is important because those lights give us cues on when to do certain things," sleep specialist Dr. Michael Breus said.Experts say it's important to shift your sleep schedule before the actual time change to help you get ready. They say it's especially important for children.The bad news is, the change is Saturday night so if you haven't prepared, it could be too late.