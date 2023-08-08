Suspect wanted after man shot outside of Westchase grocery store, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was grazed by a bullet while leaving a grocery store in west Houston on July 12, according to police.

Houston police continue to search for the suspected gunman, 33-year-old David Justin Williams, who has been on the loose since the shooting at 9834 Meadowglen Lane.

Police released Williams' driver's license photo after he was charged with felony deadly conduct. Officers said he is not in custody.

Investigators said Williams and a man were crossing Meadowglen Lane when one of them fired several shots at another man who was walking in the grocery store parking lot.

According to police, the victim shot back at the two men.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 39-year-old with a graze wound. Houston Fire Department paramedics took the victim to the hospital, where he was treated and later released.

The Houston Police Department said it learned Williams was also shot after he was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

It's unclear what led to the shooting, and officers didn't say if charges will be filed against the man Williams was with.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office charged Williams for his role in the incident.

Anyone with information about Williams' whereabouts or this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.