ABC13 Anchor Emeritus Dave Ward's love of space continues with SpaceX launch

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The space program has been a major part of ABC13's coverage since the beginning, and Anchor Emeritus Dave Ward has been there just about every launch.Dave took a few moments recently to talk about Wednesday's planned launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, as well as having a front row seat to some of the nation's historic moments in space travel.He fell in love with space, even before he got to ABC13 when he was working in radio here in Houston.When he moved into television, Dave owned the space beat, covering the Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo programs. He continued that coverage throughout the lifespan of the Space Shuttle program, including the last flight in July 2011.