nasa

How you can get up close with a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just in time to attract the most inquisitive families in the Houston area during spring break, Space Center Houston is ready to open its SpaceX Falcon 9 booster exhibit to the public Thursday.

Following in the footsteps of NASA's space shuttles of years' past, SpaceX is using the Falcon 9 as a reusable craft that launches supplies and research into space, with the unprecedented wrinkle of it being used for commercial use.

In fact, a Falcon 9 rocket launched at Cape Canaveral this past Saturday, headed to the International Space Station.

Here on Earth, Space Center Houston is offering a closer look of a Falcon 9 booster, which is two of its kind on public display.

The exhibit, which is displayed horizontally and elevated 14 feet off the ground near the Space Center's Independence Plaza, gives guests a chance to walk underneath its core.

This Falcon 9, the B1035, had launched as part of two NASA resupply missions, both in 2017, before entering retirement.

There are additional details and ticketing info on the SpaceX exhibit through the Space Center Houston site.

SEE ALSO:
SpaceX, NASA successfully launch first American spacecraft capable of carrying humans into space since 2011
EMBED More News Videos

SpaceX launches first craft into space since 2011.



What were those lights in the sky? SpaceX satellite launch creates celestial sight
EMBED More News Videos

SpaceX launched 60 communication satellites into a low orbit on Monday, creating the sight of a string of lights in the night sky.



Follow Nick Natario on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencehoustonspacexnasamuseum exhibitspacejohnson space center
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NASA
NASA Astronaut welcomed home with parade in Friendswood
NASA announces launch date for 1st manned flight from US since 2011
Astronauts say they wish they had this restaurant's food in space
House-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth Wednesday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News