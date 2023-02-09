Judge sets $50K bond for woman who allegedly set up deadly N. Harris Co. robbery using dating app

When a man arrived at the woman's apartment for sex, her accomplice pulled out a gun and robbed him, court details allege. At some point, the victim managed to grab his own gun, and the set-up backfired.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 22-year-old woman accused of luring a man to her apartment for sex before the deadly shooting of her boyfriend appeared in court on Thursday morning.

Rachel Juarez is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon for her role in what investigators call an elaborate robbery set-up.

Her bond remains at $50,000. Juarez's attorney tried to get the bond amount lowered, but Judge Danilo Lacayo did not agree.

READ MORE: Woman accused of luring victim to robbery that ended in her boyfriend being killed, authorities say

Harris County sheriff's deputies said the deadly shooting happened on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 1 a.m. at the La Esencia Apartments on North Vista Drive.

Juarez and her 23-year-old co-conspirator, identified as Ronjai Cook, allegedly created a profile on a dating website -- offering up Juarez to have sex for money.

A 23-year-old customer agreed to meet the woman, and he told officers when she took him into her apartment, Cook pulled out a gun and demanded money, his phone and his bracelet.

The man also told investigators Juarez came out of the bathroom holding a knife.

After the man handed over his belongings, Cook walked him out of the apartment, deputies said.

Juarez claims she stayed inside and then heard gunshots.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Robbery suspect shot and killed by alleged victim outside north Harris Co. apartments

"According to the investigation, Ms. Juarez did not witness the actual shooting. She remained inside the apartment room," Assistant Harris County District Attorney Andrew Sanchez said.

It's unclear what happened outside the apartment that led to up the shooting.

On the morning of the incident, investigators said the man somehow managed to get to his vehicle, grab a gun and shoot Cook.

A replica handgun, wrapped in duct tape, was located nearby, according to deputies.

A grand jury will decide if any charges will be filed.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.