star wars

West U Darth Vader home hits the market for $4.3 million

EMBED <>More Videos

West U Darth Vader home hits the market for $4.3 million

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While Houston's real estate market experiences an out-of-this-world renaissance, Star Wars fans will definitely want to take a look at this home being offered.

Known as the Darth Vader house, this 7,000 square foot masterpiece has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and a four-car attached garage on an 18,000 square foot corner lot, which is Galactic Empire-sized for its location in University Place.

The property, listed Thursday by Wade Knight with Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty, was built in 1992.

There's no coming to the dark side with this home, as it boasts ample closets, massive windows and lots of living space.

The Darth Vader home could be yours for the asking price of $4.3 million.

RELATED: Houston's housing market hot despite COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Houston home sales shatter records in unprecedented year
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatehoustonreal estate developmenthomestar warshousing marketreal estatehomeowners
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STAR WARS
Here's when you can stream Disney's new Star Wars series
Disney+ Hallowstream 2021: See the full lineup
'Mandalorian' reveals the tricks that brought Luke Skywalker back
Disney teases fully-immersive Star Wars-themed hotel
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
More TOP STORIES News