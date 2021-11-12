astroworld festival tragedy

Astroworld Festival victim died while trying to save fiancée amid concert crowd surge

Astroworld Fest victim Danish Baig died trying to save fiancée

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Danish Baig, 27, lost his life during Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5, 2021, at Houston's NRG park while trying to save his fiancée, according to his brother.

Baig, from Euless, Texas, fell during the chaos and was trampled by concertgoers while trying to protect Olivia Swingle, Basil Baig told ABC News.

"He was [an] innocent young soul who would always put others before him. He was a hard-working man who loved his family and took care of us. He was there in a heartbeat for anything. He always had a solution to everything," his statement read.

This photo shows Danish Baig (left), who was killed during Friday's Astroworld music festival, and his fiancée Olivia Swingle.

Authorities have not yet released his cause of death. Basil Baig said the family planned to hire an attorney as investigators continue to look into what led to the death of Danish and eight others.

"Travis Scott and his team and everyone associated in the event should and WILL BE HELD RESPONSIBLE. He [didn't] stop the show even with people chanting and to stop the show. He allowed it. This was a blood bath and all of it is on his hands," Basil Daig's statement read.

Baig was laid to rest in Colleyville, Texas, on Sunday, just two days after his death.

"In the days to come we'll hear more about their stories, their dreams and what they hoped to accomplish in life. To the parents, family members, and friends with a gaping hole in their hearts today, on behalf of the people of Harris County, we are with you," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo wrote earlier this week.

