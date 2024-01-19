Family reacts to mother's 45-year sentence for 2-year-old son's murder: 'That's not enough'

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Wharton County mother was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the murder of her 2-year-old son.

Daniel Escamia had injuries all over his body and severe head trauma when he died in May 2022, according to the Wharton County Sheriff's Office.

His mother, Rebecca Lynn Hart, was initially charged with capital murder.

On Thursday, Hart pleaded guilty to murder and waived her right to an appeal before she was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

"I don't feel that's enough. I really don't feel that's enough. As much pain as he (Daniel) received from her, that's not enough," Judy Ocanas, Daniel's great-aunt, said.

"I loved that little boy," Ocanas said after caring for Daniel for five months before he was a year old.

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services' child fatality report, Daniel endured continuous physical abuse. On the day he died, the report said the toddler had unexplained injuries all over his body. Investigators also confirmed he had not been fed and was forced to sleep in a closet by himself in his filthy home near El Campo.

Ocanas believes Hart got off easy.

"They should have had a trial. Daniel deserves a trial," she said. "I wanted life without parole."

Wharton County First Assistant District Attorney Mark Racer told ABC13 he understands Ocanas' position but said they wanted to resolve the case. With no option to appeal, it is now final.

"It's not a perfect system, but I think we got a very just result in this case. She's going to spend a significant amount of time in prison," Racer said.

Hart will be eligible for parole in 22.5 years.

Daniel's father, Eddie Escamia, was charged with endangerment of a child with bodily injury. His case is still pending.

