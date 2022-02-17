Judge sets $200K bond for man accused of killing friend after robbery in Third Ward

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11572446" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A suspect was arrested Tuesday after admitting his involvement in the murder of a Houston man who has been missing since late January, police said.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11539116" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> PLEASE SHARE! The mother of 35-year-old Daniel Brown says it's very unlike her son to have disappeared. According to her, he was paying rent for people with cancer.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Daniel Brown has been been missing since Jan. 25, but after a confession by someone considered to be a friend, his family now knows he is dead.Houston police said the man accused isn't saying where Daniel's body is.Investigators said after being brought in for questioning, Trevyon Tellis admitted to killing Daniel.Daniel, a 35-year-old father of three, with a fourth child on the way, was a local musician who went by the stage name Note. He studied at Morehouse College in Atlanta, and was about to purchase a home for his growing family.Police said on Jan. 25, Daniel went to Tellis' upscale townhome in the Third Ward, where he was robbed and shot."There could not have been that much money. There could not have been enough money to take a person's life. Not your friend," Daniel's mother, Alma Brown said.Because of his close relationship with the victim, the case is set to be tried as capital murder. The judge set Tellis' bond at $200,000.Tellis will wear an ankle monitor, cannot have contact with the victim's family and is only allowed to leave the house from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for work if he posts bond.Police believe Tellis disposed of Daniel's body, and they are asking the public for help to bring justice to Daniel and closure for his family. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 713-222-TIPS.