Mother of missing Houston man last seen 10 days ago says his disappearance unlike him

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The mother of a missing Houston man says his disappearance is very unlike him and hopes the public can help police find him.

Daniel DeShawn Brown, 35, was last seen Jan. 25, 2021 near the 5000 block of Washington Avenue.



Brown was last seen wearing a green track suit. Police described him as a Black man with brown eyes and black hair. He does have tattoos, but police did not provide details on what they were or where they were located on his body.

Brown weighs about 220 pounds and stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall.

If you know any information regarding Brown's whereabouts, you are urged to contact HPD's Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.
