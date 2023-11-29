In case you missed it, there was a "Dancing with the Stars" first and a major semifinal shocker!

A 'Dancing with the Stars' first! See who made it through to the finale

LOS ANGELES -- It was a "Dancing with the Stars" first and a semifinal shocker!

Five couples battled it out in the ballroom Tuesday night to see who would make it to the final round. They all enjoyed their time in the spotlight with incredible performances, including several perfect scores.

Each couple performed twice: one ballroom dance and one Latin dance.

The judges' scores from both rounds were combined with viewer votes to see who had the most, and alas, the least points at the end of the night.

However, love, happiness and pure goodwill, apparently, filled the ballroom for this round. In a major twist, the producers decided that no one would go home! We will see all five couples dance again next week in the finale. The scores from the semifinals will carry over to the finale.

Xochitl Gomez topped the judges' scoreboard with a perfect score of 60 out of 60.

Right behind her was Charity Lawson with 59 out of 60, then Ariana Madix with 58 out of 60 and Jason Mraz with 57 out of 60. Bringing up the rear, Alyson Hannigan with 52 out of 60.

Don't miss the three-hour "Dancing with the Stars" finale on Tuesday, Dec. 5, on ABC and Disney+.