7 couples remain on 'Dancing with the Stars' after elimination on fun-filled 'Music Video Night'

LOS ANGELES -- The eight remaining couples on "Dancing with the Stars" paid tribute to some of the most iconic music videos during Tuesday night's episode.

We heard NSYNC, Janet Jackson, Shakira, a-ha and Britney Spears to name a few. Plus, sitting in as guest judge: Paula Abdul!

The scores this week consisted of the couple's own routine and then the added scores of a team dance.

As far as the team dance, the first group included Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold, Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong, Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy and Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev.

After a dance to "Gangnam Style" by PSY, the judges were impressed and gave the group a perfect score of 40/40.

"Team 4 Everybody" consisted of Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber, Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach, Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov and Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd, all dancing to "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" by Backstreet Boys. They scored a 37/40.

Tied at the top of the leaderboard were Ariana and Pasha and Xochitl and Val. Though the "Vanderpump Rules" star and her partner had the highest score from their individual dance, Xochitl and Val tied them when they scored a perfect 40 points in the team dance. They each ended the night with a score of 74.

For the third week in a row, Harry and Rylee were at the bottom of the leaderboard. That put them within a couple of points of the next bottom team, Barry and Peta. However, Harry was not in the bottom three. That group consisted of Barry and Peta, Charity and Artem and Lele and Brandon.

In the end, it was time to say goodbye to Lele Pons.

Next week, Billy Porter will be the guest judge and the couples will dance to the music of Whitney Houston.