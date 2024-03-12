James Van Der Beek, 'Dawson's Creek' actor and new-found Texan, to host screening in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The last time actor James Van Der Beek regularly graced our television screens, he sashayed his way to a final-five showing on season 28 of "Dancing with the Stars."

While the miracle of broadcasting separated ABC13 viewers from the "Dawson's Creek" star, a new tour is giving fans of "The Beek" an opportunity to get up close with him.

On Tuesday, Live Nation announced "An Evening with James Van Der Beek" at House of Blues Houston on Wednesday, June 26 at 6 p.m.

While details were limited during the show's initial announcement, Live Nation said a screening of the one-time teen heartthrob's coming-of-age sports film, "Varsity Blues," will take place.

The public can purchase tickets on Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m. A presale is set for Wednesday, March 13, at 10 a.m. using "KEY" as the code.

James Van Der Beek arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Tickets will be available on Live Nation's website.

"An Evening with James Van Der Beek" is also planned at San Antonio's Aztec Theatre on Friday, May 17.

The 47-year-old, whose career has stretched over the last 31 years, has settled in Texas with his wife and six children, a move from Hollywood that he explained to ABC's Good Morning America last year.

Van Der Beek faced a personal tragedy during his 2019 run on "Dancing with the Stars" after his wife Kimberly suffered a miscarriage, which nearly led to him dropping out.

"Miscarriage (a word that needs a replacement -- nobody failed to 'carry,' these things sometimes just happen) is something that people rarely talk about, and often go through in secret. But there needs to be zero shame around it, or around giving yourself the time and space to grieve," he wrote in an Instagram post in 2019.

