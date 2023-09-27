"Dancing with the Stars" returned for Season 32 and its premiere night was packed with non-stop dancing! Here's who survived and who was eliminated.

Here's who survived and who was eliminated on 'Dancing with the Stars' premiere night

HOLLYWOOD -- Hollywood is getting back on its feet!

"Dancing with the Stars" returned for Season 32 Tuesday night and it was packed with two and a half hours of pure dancing!

However, one celebrity had to leave the dance floor for good following the first elimination. New co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough welcomed everyone back to the ballroom. The judges' table is now filled with the trio of Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

The cast made a special mention of the late Len Goodman. The longtime "DWTS" judge died last spring. In his honor, the reality competition series renamed its top prize the "Len Goodman Mirror Ball Trophy."

The couples fared well for a first round, but in the end, actor Matt Walsh, an Emmy nominee for his work in the hit series "Veep," received the lowest combined score of the judge's reactions and the votes from viewers.

Walsh had recently taken a pause during rehearsals to honor his Writers Guild of America union during the strike.

The remaining couples will return next week for another round of dancing. The theme next Tuesday will be "Latin Night!"