More than four months after the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School, the campus still bears painful reminders of the bloodshed.Substitute teacher Flo Rice was shot five times that day. She returned to the spot where she was hurt for the first time this week, along with Steve Perkins, whose wife Ann was also a substitute teacher and died in the attack."As we walked around and looked at it, I noticed the boarded up window," said Rice.The window, pierced by gunfire that hurt her and killed Ann, had yet to be replaced."It was kind of a flood of emotions just remembering," said Rice. "It's a constant memory that never leaves the back of my head. I am always kind of there."Rice's left femur was broken. Her right leg has painful nerve damage that hinders her rehabilitation.She remembers dragging herself around the building to hide, seeing Perkins' body a few feet away."It's hard enough to repair yourself emotionally, but to see the physical building not even repaired seems to add to that," Rice told Eyewitness News.She wrote a letter to the superintendent of Santa Fe ISD, posting it to Facebook as well.It reads:"I wanted her to know. I wanted her to know, understand how I felt and the impact it had on me so she would understand these kids that have to go to school every day and see this," said Rice.The district issued the following statement in response:"I still feel that something else should have been done," said Rice.She believes the district needs to speed up the construction process so everyone can continue the healing process."It was inconsiderate, unkind, unfeeling for this to be there," Rice told Eyewitness News.