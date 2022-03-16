gas prices

Must-see video shows Dallas residents on horses galloping down the roads

People ride on horses in Dallas to avoid high gas prices, video shows

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- People in Dallas are going old school when it comes to avoiding the recent high gas prices.

SEE RELATED STORY: Why are US gas prices soaring when America barely uses Russian oil?

Video obtained by ABC13 shows several residents riding on horses across the city.

You can see they all made a pit stop at a local gas station.

WATCH: UH professor says $5 gas could be here soon
An expert with the University of Houston expects gas for most Texans to cost between $4.50 and $5 a gallon for most of the summer.



Closer to Houston, in Harris County, people took an illegal approach at avoiding paying for gas.

Deputies are working to identify thieves who stole more than $8,000 worth of diesel fuel from a Spring gas station. Investigators said surveillance video shows the suspects unlock a gas pump and steal 1,754 gallons of diesel fuel.

SEE MORE: Pct. 4 deputies searching for thieves who took over $8K of diesel fuel from Spring gas station
