Wildly popular Dallas-based Japanese sandwich pop-up arrives in Houston this week

By Eric Sandler

Sandoitchi is the Dallas-based Japanese sandwich pop-up that's coming to Houston. Photo courtesy of Sandoitchi/Houston CultureMap.

Dallas's feel good hit of the summer is popping up in Houston. Sandoitchi will be in the Bayou City for the next three weeks, according to a post on Instagram.

As its name implies, Sandoitchi serves Japanese sandwiches, aka sandos, that are served on milk bread. Fillings include egg salad, Nashville-style hot chicken, pork katsu, and - at least occasionally - Japanese wagyu topped with edible gold and shaved black truffle. For dessert, it offers a sando filled with strawberries and matcha cream.

While that all sounds pretty compelling, let's turn it over to CultureMap Dallas to explain another aspect of Sandoitchi's success.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
