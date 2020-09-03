trench collapse

Construction worker crushed to death in Cypress area trench

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A recovery effort is underway in the Cypress area where a person was crushed to death in a trench collapse.

According to the CyFair Fire Department, the person died in the area of Parkland Trail Crossing and Summit Point Crossing on Thursday afternoon.

A construction worker was pinned between the trench wall and a concrete culvert, officials said.

From above the scene, SkyEye captured recovery crews focused on a trench and heavy work machinery next to it.

According to the fire department, crews are trying to recover the victim about 8 feet down from the surface.

Other details of the incident, including what led to the worker's death, were not immediately disclosed.

A search shows the incident is in the Bridgeland neighborhood, which is currently under development, located in between the Grand Parkway and Fry Road, south of U.S. 290.



This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this post.

