Houston trench collapse: HFD pulls 3 people near W. Orem and Almeda

SkyEye captures response to SW Houston trench collapse

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people were pulled from a collapsed trench near an intersection in southwest Houston on Monday.

The Houston Fire Department said its crews responded to the emergency just before 3 p.m. near West Orem Drive and Almeda Road.

Of the victims rescued, HFD said there was no immediate need to hospitalize them.

Their conditions, though, are not yet known.

SkyEye captured multiple fire engines in the area, as well as a bulldozing and construction equipment.

The cause of the collapse is not immediately known.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article.
