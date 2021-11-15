Woman in serious condition after stabbing attack and her son is in custody, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing Monday morning.The attack happened at an apartment complex in the 18000 block of Cypress Trace Road. The victim is in her 70s, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.The woman's identity has not been released. Authorities say the victim's adult son, said to be in his 30s, has been detained. A family member called 911.Officials say mental health issues may have played a role in the case of apparent family violence.