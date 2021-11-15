woman attacked

Woman in serious condition after stabbing attack and her son is in custody, deputies say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman in serious condition after stabbing attack

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing Monday morning.

The attack happened at an apartment complex in the 18000 block of Cypress Trace Road. The victim is in her 70s, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The woman's identity has not been released. Authorities say the victim's adult son, said to be in his 30s, has been detained. A family member called 911.

Officials say mental health issues may have played a role in the case of apparent family violence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyfamilywoman attackeddomestic violencestabbingmental health
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN ATTACKED
2 Harris County detention officers attacked in jail, authorities say
Grandmother pistol-whipped, dragged during SE Houston home invasion
Harris Co. Jail inspection report shows troubling staff shortage
Female sergeant beaten and sexually assaulted by inmate, HCSO says
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News