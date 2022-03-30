drowning

2-year-old found in residential pool in Cypress rushed to hospital

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A 2-year-old was rushed to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a drowning incident, according to the fire department.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department said it received a call at about 2:37 p.m. in the 7900 block of Raven Creek Lane about a 2-year-old found in a residential pool.

Once on the scene, EMS performed CPR on the child, who was then taken to Texas Children's Hospital West.

The condition of the child is unknown. Details surrounding how the child got into the pool were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.
