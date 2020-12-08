Free rapid COVID-19 testing now available for Cy-Fair ISD students and staff

BinaxNOW tests are accessible for eligible individuals weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tests are administered via nasal swab while recipients remain in their vehicles, and results are ready in about 15 minutes, according to the district website.
A student ID or employee badge is required to receive one of these free tests, and students under the age of 18 must have parent or guardian consent. Appointments are required for students, but not for employees. See additional requirements at cfisd.net.
Those who test positive on-site will be given further information about their isolation period and a date for when they are allowed to return to work or school. Those who test negative will be advised to contact their health care provider for an alternative diagnosis due to the presence of symptoms.
Officials said the test results will be shared with the district and county health department for contact-tracing purposes. Texas public school districts are required to report COVID-19 cases among students and staff to the Texas Education Agency and the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Call 281-897-6448 for additional information about testing in CFISD. The Windfern site will be operational through Dec. 18 until school returns after the holiday break Jan. 4.
This story is provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.
RELATED: Local and state leaders detail COVID-19 vaccine plan as first distributions start next week