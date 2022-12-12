Firefighter recovering in hospital after being electrocuted in mobile home fire in NW Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Cy-Fair firefighter is recovering at a hospital after being electrocuted while putting out a fire in northwest Harris County.

The huge fire destroyed a mobile home at about 6 p.m. Sunday on Saddlewood Drive in the Katy Country Estates subdivision, the Cy-Fair Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

Thankfully, everyone got out safely.

The firefighter was electrocuted but at last check, officials said was in stable condition.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.