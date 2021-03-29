CVS now offering mental health services at 5 Houston-area clinics

3850 FM 2920 Road, Spring

602 W. Grand Parkway S., Katy

24802 Aldine Westfield Road, Spring

2900 Broadway St., Pearland

8000 N. Sam Houston Parkway E., Humble

Dr. Mehul Vipul Mankad with Alliance Health answers questions and gives tips about managing your mental health during the pandemic.

HOUSTON, Texas -- CVS Health is nowat MinuteClinics inside five Houston-area CVS locations.The mental health services, which include mental health assessments, ongoing counseling, referrals to other providers and more, are now available at the following clinics at CVS locations, according to a March 29 press release:MinuteClinic is offering free mental health screenings and consultations to individuals age 18 or older at the Katy, Pearland and Humble locations for a limited time, according to the release.CVS has added licensed clinical social workers to its staff at the five locations to provide real-time support and a connection to appropriate care. Individuals can utilize the expanded services to receive mental health assessments, referrals, counseling and personalized care plans in-person or via telehealth, according to the release."When you're feeling stressed and life is already overwhelming, it can be a significant struggle for individuals, families and even providers trying to navigate the traditional mental health care system," Ashley Karpinski, director of behavioral health strategy and innovation at CVS Health, said in the release. "Our new mental health counseling services offer anyone in the Houston community expanded access to consistent, convenient and holistic care, without needing a physician referral."CVS plans to expand its new mental health counseling services to additional markets later this year, according to the release.