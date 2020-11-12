movie theater

CUT! by Cinemark dine-in movie theater opens in Cypress

By Danica Lloyd
Officials announced CUT! by Cinemark Cypress will open to the public Nov. 12 at 29030 Hwy. 290, Cypress. The eight-screen movie theater also features electric-powered, oversized recliners and an outdoor patio with a fireplace.

Moviegoers can order from a full food and drink menu, including pizzas, burgers, brisket nachos, wings, salads, popcorn, candy, wine, beer and signature cocktails, to have items delivered directly to their seats in the theater.

"CUT! By Cinemark offers the ultimate dining and entertainment spot with a carefully curated menu of freshly prepared food and craft cocktails that further enhance the immersive, cinematic experience of seeing a movie on the big screen," Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi said in a press release. "Cinemark is pleased to continue to evolve the moviegoing experience with our CUT! concept at a time when people need entertainment and an escape from reality the most."

Tickets for new and classic films are available for purchase online, and private watch parties, which allow customers to rent an entire theater, are also available. Safety measures in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic include extensive disinfection in between showings, limited capacities, mandatory face masks and no-contact payment methods. www.cinemark.com

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.

The above video is from a previous story.
