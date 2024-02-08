Over 100 firefighters work to extinguish fire at CubeSmart Self Storage in Spring

Officials said two firefighters had minor injuries and were treated at the scene. Crews have been working to get the fire fully extinguished for over 12 hours.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene of a storage facility fire in Spring on Thursday morning.

The fire started shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday and caused a lot of damage. As of 8 a.m. Thursday, crews were still working to extinguish hot spots.

Video from the scene shows smoke rising from the CubeSmart Self Storage facility at 765 Sawdust Rd. -- west of I-45.

Officials from South Montgomery County Fire said the fire is contained, but it has been a tough one to put out.

The fire reportedly started on the second floor, and the building is significantly damaged.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene, and more than 100 firefighters have been working to put it out for over 12 hours. At one point, there were nine ladder trucks and 22 engines at the scene.

Crews said part of what has made it so difficult is having to break into each individual unit -- either using bolt cutters or a saw to cut through the metal.

"We would estimate the damage to be 25% of the top floor. Above and beyond that, the water damage that will follow that, we are not sure exactly how much, but a significant portion of the building will be damaged," Asst. Chief Joseph Leggio said.

Leggio said two firefighters had minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Many of the storage units are filled with people's keepsakes and personal items.

The assistant chief said firefighters are being careful since they don't know what's in each unit. So far, they haven't encountered anything hazardous.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

