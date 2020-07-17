Crosby ISD cancels summer athletic training after coaches test positive for COVID-19

While you were sleeping...



CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Parents, if your child plays football, basketball or volleyball at Crosby ISD, and attended summer clinics this past Monday or Tuesday, they may have been exposed to COVID-19.According to Crosby ISD, two coaches tested positive for COVID-19.The coaches were wearing masks when they were around students on July 13 and 14.District officials say one coach was around Group 2 football players, and the second coach was around boys' basketball, football, volleyball players.Due to possible exposure, all summer strength and conditioning sessions are canceled for the next 11 days. Training will start again on Wednesday, July 29.This comes as Crosby ISD announced they'll start school virtually for the first three weeks of class.Starting on September 8, students have the option of going into school, or they can continue with virtual learning.School officials say despite all the safety measures, they know it's going to be tough to keep kids six feet apart."I cannot guarantee some social distancing. I can't guarantee it and everybody needs to hear that right now. I'm not guaranteeing it," Superintendent Dr. Scott Davis said. "We're going to try and make our best effort, but you can't get 3,200 kids in school in a day and someone not get within six feet of somebody else, it's impossible. That's why these things (masks) have to be on."All teachers and staff in the building will have to wear a mask or a face shield.Children 10 years old and older will also be required to wear a face mask. School leaders suggest preparing your child to wear them and practicing at home.District leaders will be sending out a survey soon, asking for parents' feedback about things like internet access, technology availability and remote learning in general.