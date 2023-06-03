Thieves make off with Crosby Church's trailer jeopardizing food assistance ministry

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Crosby church is trying to figure out how to feed more than 1,000 people without the refrigerated truck it depends on. Someone stole it right out of the parking lot earlier this week.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating, but church members said they're not interested in charges. They just want their truck back.

Video from Crosby Church's Instagram page shows their "Food for the People" ministry at work. Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the church has given out about 5 million pounds of food to more than 10,000 people.

"We need this for our community," Tiffany Muller, who's the minister of business and finance, said.

According to Muller, a church member donated a white, refrigerated truck to store thousands of gallons of milk and fresh produce that people count on. It sat in the parking lot outside the church on Highway 90 near Jones Drive until Thursday.

Muller said when they got to work at about 7 a.m., it was gone.

"We have no way to store any fresh produce, meat, or anything like that, because we have no area big enough for cold storage," Muller said.

The church is now working to arrange food delivery and distribution for the same day so that people can still get the food they need.

However, the simplest solution is for the thief to bring back the truck.

"If you guys return it, we're good with that," Muller said. "We can't necessarily just go out and buy a new one. There are things that have to happen, so it's a little more of a hardship for churches and nonprofits when things like that happen."

The 20-year-old congregation still has a strong message. Though their property has been stolen, the doors of the church are still open.

"Just keep watching us, because we are going to continue to do what we do. This isn't going to stop us," Muller said.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.