Crosby Church clothes local kids at Christmastime

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Crosby Church is raising money to clothe local kids."Toys are a nicety, but I believe clothes are [a] necessity and so we look at it like were not only buying children clothing at Christmastime," expressed Pastor Keenan Smith. "But, we're buying them dignity.""When they return to school they will insert in the learning process and we know that education breaks that cycle of poverty."Smith and his wife, Lorie, started Crosby Care International back in 2004.Every year, they raise money through donations and an annual golf tournament. Then, they take children, who are identified by local school teachers and counselors, to Walmart and let each child pick $100 worth of clothes of their liking.Last year, they helped 600 children."As a freshman going into high school, you know, you want to fit in with the crowd," explained former recipient Tina Lacy. "So getting that new shirt or new pair of jeans, it really was amazing for me."Now, Lacy is a special education teacher who volunteers for Crosby Care."Don't be afraid to ask for help when you need it," said Lacy. "I think that was the thing I had a lot of issues with when I was younger, but once I saw that sometimes people need help, it made it a lot easier to get that help."For more information, visit their website