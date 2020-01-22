Beer cans spilled on roadway in fatal 18-wheeler crash on North Fwy

@HCSOTexas units are at a major crash involving an 18-wheeler that jackknifed and the driver was ejected from the cab. The driver was confirmed deceased at the scene. Southbound main lanes & feeder road of North Fwy (16500 blk) are shutdown north of N. Vista. #HouNews #HouTraffic pic.twitter.com/XCrHYvdxC5 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 22, 2020

Expect delays and seek alternate routes. Scene investigation by @HCSOTexas will require about 1.5 hours and then cleanup will require several trucks. Hazmat has been requested for possible diesel spill. Two inside s/b lanes have been open. #HouNews #HouTraffic https://t.co/pl3dxdKtLK — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 22, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews continued to clean up after a fatal 18-wheeler crash along the North Freeway Wednesday morning, and it could be hours before the job is finished.According to Harris County deputies, the 18-wheeler was headed southbound on I-45 north near Richey Road when it suddenly left the roadway.The driver crashed into a road sign and a tree. Authorities say the impact sheared open the tractor portion of the 18-wheeler, spilling out empty Bud Light beer cans.At the time of the crash, authorities say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the cab.A witness at the scene told authorities he heard a portion of the crash before the 18-wheeler went off the road.It's unclear if that sound was a tire or malfunction.