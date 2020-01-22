Beer cans spilled on roadway in fatal 18-wheeler crash on North Fwy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews continued to clean up after a fatal 18-wheeler crash along the North Freeway Wednesday morning, and it could be hours before the job is finished.

According to Harris County deputies, the 18-wheeler was headed southbound on I-45 north near Richey Road when it suddenly left the roadway.

The driver crashed into a road sign and a tree. Authorities say the impact sheared open the tractor portion of the 18-wheeler, spilling out empty Bud Light beer cans.


At the time of the crash, authorities say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the cab.

A witness at the scene told authorities he heard a portion of the crash before the 18-wheeler went off the road.

It's unclear if that sound was a tire or malfunction.



