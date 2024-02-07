Major crash shuts down lanes in both directions on Highway 90A in Sugar Land, officials say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in Sugar Land after a major crash shut down lanes going in both directions on Highway 90A, according to officials.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

The crash happened just before noon on Wednesday.

According to officials, all lanes between Industrial Boulevard and Eldridge Road are closed until further notice as investigators are on the scene.

It is unclear at this time if there are any injuries.

All are asked to avoid the area as the investigation, according to officials, will take an unspecified amount of time.

ABC13 has a crew en route to uncover more information.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app.

Manage your notifications from the My News tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in on specific roads.

Live traffic map

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.