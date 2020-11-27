Traffic

Crane hits overpass on I-10 ramp to East 610 Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're out and about this Black Friday, you'll need to prepare for delays on the East Freeway.

Houston police said a crane being towed hit an overpass in the area of westbound I-10 East ramp to the East 610 Loop.

HPD noted the collision will heavily impact traffic until it can be removed.

Drivers are told to expect delays.



