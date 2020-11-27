Crane hits overpass on I-10 ramp to East 610 Loop

I-10 Westbound @ 610 Ramp, a towed Crane has struck the overpass. Traffic in the area is heavily impacted until Crane can be removed. Expect delays. #houtraffic #hounews



CC3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 27, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're out and about this Black Friday, you'll need to prepare for delays on the East Freeway.Houston police said a crane being towed hit an overpass in the area of westbound I-10 East ramp to the East 610 Loop.HPD noted the collision will heavily impact traffic until it can be removed.Drivers are told to expect delays.