Video shows girl in CPS care getting repeatedly kicked and punched by boy while no one intervenes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A disturbing video shows a boy standing over a girl, kicking and punching her while under CPS care. As she screams for help, a CPS worker is seen watching the attack but not intervening.Child Protective Services confirms the video was taken in April 2021, at one of their Child Without Placement (CWOP) facilities."I was very disturbed when I watched the video," said Dr. Candice Matthews, Texas Statewide Steering Committee Chair with the Rainbow Push Coalition. Matthews released the video after a CPS worker recorded it and sent it to her to expose the unsafe conditions both foster kids and workers are facing.The state uses CWOP as a last resort for children and young teens who can't be placed, leaving many children in the state's care to sleep in offices, motels, or, in this case, a church instead of a licensed facility.One of the major issues with that means there are no workers who are trained to de-escalate situations that include kids or staff members being assaulted. Under policy, CPS workers can't restrain anyone because of this."When the worker brought this to me, she had concerns like we do. Because one, you are not trained to deal with high-risk children," Matthews said. "That's why she's just standing there."According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS), 337 children in Texas were in CWOP placement in April when the video was recorded. That number is down dramatically now, as 236 children spent a night in CWOP placement in November.While the number is down, it still means more than 200 kids are in places without specifically trained caseworkers to intervene. As of Friday, Dec. 3, there were 10 foster youth in CPS offices across the state, along with 92 others in alternative locations, including with foster care providers, in foster homes, and in hotels.Members of the Texas State Employees Union (TSEU) are demanding Gov. Greg Abbott and state leaders take immediate action and hire and train staff for kids who can't be placed."Children assaulting other children, children assaulting staff. It's happening on an all-too-frequent basis. It's clear that what the state's doing now isn't working," said Myko Gedutis, TSEU organizer.Meanwhile, the federal court has forced CPS to negotiate a solution to these issues in an ongoing legal battle. A progress report is due next week.The main reason children who can't be placed are living under these circumstances is capacity issues and not enough providers.According to Marissa Gonzalez, Media Relations Director, since June 1, CPS has developed 46 new "sub-acute beds," which are for foster children and young people coming out of psychiatric hospitals, who usually end up in CWOP because of capacity for kids with their specific needs.Since June, Gonzalez said they have developed 138 new licensed, permanent capacity beds for children and young people in foster care who have high needs.