Teens, want a shot at a $5K scholarship? Get vaccinated, Harris County says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the country works toward President Biden's July 4 deadline to reach a, Harris County wants to make sure not just adult Americans get protection against the coronavirus.County Judge Lina Hidalgo revealed Thursday a new incentive that gives younger residents a chance at winning $5,000 toward college costs.Under the rules of the program, Harris County residents who are under the age of 18 at the time of an initial vaccination dose that was given at any Harris County Public Health vaccination site are eligible.Drawings for contest winners, who must be under 18 years of age and have been vaccinated at any HCPH site, will be conducted weekly for at least 10 weeks, beginning on June 10.The county also reminded that U.S. citizenship status is not checked or required.