COVID-19 vaccine

Teens, want a shot at a $5K scholarship? Get vaccinated, Harris County says

EMBED <>More Videos

Vaccinated teens can get shot at $5K scholarship

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the country works toward President Biden's July 4 deadline to reach a vaccination goal, Harris County wants to make sure not just adult Americans get protection against the coronavirus.

SEE ALSO: Biden's 'month of action' aims to get 70% of adults partially vaccinated by July 4


County Judge Lina Hidalgo revealed Thursday a new incentive that gives younger residents a chance at winning $5,000 toward college costs.

Under the rules of the program, Harris County residents who are under the age of 18 at the time of an initial vaccination dose that was given at any Harris County Public Health vaccination site are eligible.

SEE MORE: Local 15-year-old signs up for first COVID-19 vaccine after Pfizer approval

Drawings for contest winners, who must be under 18 years of age and have been vaccinated at any HCPH site, will be conducted weekly for at least 10 weeks, beginning on June 10.

The county also reminded that U.S. citizenship status is not checked or required.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonharris countyvaccinesscholarshipcoronavirushouston fights covidcoronavirus texascovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Most parents won't vaccinate their young kids right away, says survey
Immunocompromised may need 4th COVID booster shot: CDC
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
More TOP STORIES News